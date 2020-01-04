Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on CX shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

CX stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Cemex SAB de CV has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.0496 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Cemex SAB de CV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

