Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,097.96.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

BKNG stock opened at $2,065.48 on Friday. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,637.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2,082.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,953.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,944.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $37.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 101.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Booking by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

