Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Trading Down 2.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cronos Group Inc (TSE:CRON) were down 2.9% on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.00. The stock traded as low as C$9.54 and last traded at C$9.68, approximately 588,130 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,428,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.97.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRON. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 6.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Cronos Group (TSE:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations ?MMPR?. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

