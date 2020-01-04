ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

EXLS opened at $70.50 on Friday. ExlService has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $71.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $41,187.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $1,726,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,577 shares in the company, valued at $18,478,867.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,845 shares of company stock worth $4,073,844. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ExlService by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

