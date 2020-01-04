Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FLDM. BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluidigm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

FLDM opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.21. Fluidigm has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 57.10%. Fluidigm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at about $24,188,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluidigm (FLDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.