Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FOE. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Gabelli cut shares of Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Ferro has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Ferro had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $365.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.34 million. Analysts expect that Ferro will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $215,400.00. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ferro by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ferro by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ferro by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 3rd quarter worth $6,697,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ferro by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

