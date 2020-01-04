First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that, through its subsidiaries focuses on traditional banking, mortgage banking, and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. Their traditional banking activities include originating and servicing residential, commercial, and consumer loans and providing a broad range of depository services. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FDEF. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of FDEF stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. First Defiance Financial has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $40.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.15 million. Analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Defiance Financial news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $30,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $89,204.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,531 shares of company stock valued at $140,449 in the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDEF. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Defiance Financial by 347.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Defiance Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in First Defiance Financial by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,539 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,755 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 46,104 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

