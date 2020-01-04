Critical Survey: TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) vs. Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU)

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) and Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TSR and Virtusa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSR $63.34 million 0.12 -$1.34 million N/A N/A Virtusa $1.25 billion 1.10 $16.15 million $1.46 31.16

Virtusa has higher revenue and earnings than TSR.

Volatility and Risk

TSR has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtusa has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TSR and Virtusa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A Virtusa 0 0 5 0 3.00

Virtusa has a consensus price target of $55.80, indicating a potential upside of 22.66%. Given Virtusa’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Virtusa is more favorable than TSR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of TSR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Virtusa shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of TSR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Virtusa shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TSR and Virtusa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR -3.30% -28.23% -16.19% Virtusa 2.63% 11.76% 4.01%

Summary

Virtusa beats TSR on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TSR

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. It also provides application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services. In addition, the company offers application maintenance and support, applications enhancement, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure, and remote application monitoring and support services; and IT efficiency improvement services. Further, it offers digital engineering and operational excellence services-based, and transformational solutions. The company serves communications and technology; banking, financial services, and insurance; and media and information industries. The company has collaboration agreements with Moxtra, Inc. to develop and deploy solutions for financial services firms, as well as the Banking Industry Architecture Network; and Indiana Biosciences Research Institute. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation in April 2002. Virtusa Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Southborough, Massachusetts.

