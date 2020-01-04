InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) versus Sasol (OTCMKTS:SSL) Head to Head Survey

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InPlay Oil and Sasol’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $58.96 million 0.60 -$6.63 million N/A N/A Sasol $14.35 billion 0.94 $303.01 million $2.17 9.92

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than InPlay Oil.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Sasol shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares InPlay Oil and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil -22.83% -8.72% -4.85% Sasol N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for InPlay Oil and Sasol, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A Sasol 1 3 4 0 2.38

Risk and Volatility

InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sasol has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sasol beats InPlay Oil on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta. Inplay Oil Corp. is based in Calgary, Canada.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia. The company also markets and sells gas, electricity, and liquid fuels products; and develops, implements, and manages international gas-to-liquids and coal-to-liquids ventures. In addition, it produces and markets explosives, fertilizers, polymers, and mining reagents, as well as alcohols, ketones, acrylate monomers, and other oxygenated solvemnts for use in various applications, such as aerosols, cosmetics, fragrances, packaging, paints, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, polishes, printing and plastics, mining, pulp and paper, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals. Further, the company markets organic and inorganic commodity and specialty chemicals comprising organics, inorganics, wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases; and offers engineering and project services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

