Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.27.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company.

In related news, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,027 shares of company stock worth $7,112,601. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $145.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.58. Hershey has a 1 year low of $100.80 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hershey will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.65%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

