Analyzing ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) and Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) and Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ViacomCBS and Liberty Media Formula One Series C, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViacomCBS 0 1 6 0 2.86 Liberty Media Formula One Series C 0 0 3 0 3.00

ViacomCBS currently has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.69%. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a consensus target price of $49.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.20%. Given ViacomCBS’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ViacomCBS is more favorable than Liberty Media Formula One Series C.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of ViacomCBS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of ViacomCBS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ViacomCBS and Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViacomCBS 18.98% 44.13% 7.94% Liberty Media Formula One Series C -18.59% -1.64% -0.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ViacomCBS and Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViacomCBS $14.51 billion 1.07 $1.96 billion $5.19 7.99 Liberty Media Formula One Series C $1.83 billion 5.82 $531.00 million ($0.65) -70.80

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Media Formula One Series C. Liberty Media Formula One Series C is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ViacomCBS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ViacomCBS beats Liberty Media Formula One Series C on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable program service that provides college sports and related content. The Cable Networks segment offers subscription program services, such as original series, theatrical feature films, documentaries, boxing and other sports-related programming, and special events, as well as a direct-to-consumer digital streaming subscription. This segment also operates Smithsonian Networks, which operates a channel featuring cultural, historical, scientific, and educational programs. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as that of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The Local Media segment owns 29 broadcast television stations; and operates local Websites, including content from its television stations. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

