Critical Survey: CTD (OTCMKTS:CTDH) and Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY)

CTD (OTCMKTS:CTDH) and Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CTD and Braskem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTD $1.01 million 39.85 -$4.26 million N/A N/A Braskem $18.79 billion 0.00 $773.65 million $1.97 N/A

Braskem has higher revenue and earnings than CTD.

Volatility and Risk

CTD has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braskem has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Braskem shares are held by institutional investors. 36.0% of CTD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Braskem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CTD and Braskem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTD -614.02% -293.55% -137.08% Braskem 3.18% 26.96% 3.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CTD and Braskem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTD 0 0 0 0 N/A Braskem 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Braskem beats CTD on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTD

CTD Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. CTD Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and chloride. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells polyethylene. The company also produces basic petrochemicals; imports and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Braskem S.A. is a subsidiary of Odebrecht S.A.

