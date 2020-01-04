P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $54.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.36 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned P.A.M. Transportation Services an industry rank of 225 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 68.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 24.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. 25.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $332.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.51. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $71.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $128.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 20.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

