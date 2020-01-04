Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.30

Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.30 and last traded at $85.37, with a volume of 8106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.31.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,242,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,709.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,652 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,246 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 59,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

