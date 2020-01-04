Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sets New 1-Year High at $299.80

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $299.80 and last traded at $295.95, with a volume of 322336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $292.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $284.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.79.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.00 and its 200 day moving average is $234.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,550 shares of company stock worth $21,751,147 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 655.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,131 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $194,039,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $148,977,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Lam Research by 355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,351,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $100,687,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

