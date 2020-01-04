U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, January 6th

Shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) are set to reverse split on Monday, January 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, January 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of USEG stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent.

