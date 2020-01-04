Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.67

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.67 and last traded at $70.51, with a volume of 1373428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.04.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 247.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 195.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

