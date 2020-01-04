Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Hits New 52-Week High at $154.84

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $154.84 and last traded at $152.20, with a volume of 56697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.76.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,499 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total transaction of $205,707.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,738.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 49.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,804,000 after buying an additional 323,625 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 179.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 343,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,782,000 after purchasing an additional 220,562 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3,703.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,832,000 after purchasing an additional 197,847 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,845,000 after purchasing an additional 157,160 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2,050.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 163,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 155,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

