Davita (NYSE:DVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.40

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.40 and last traded at $74.68, with a volume of 182439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.03.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Davita in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Get Davita alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Davita had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Davita by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,652,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,114,000 after purchasing an additional 64,415 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Davita by 40.6% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,159,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Davita by 56.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,662,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,725 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Davita by 5.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,907,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,550,000 after purchasing an additional 151,529 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in Davita by 33.3% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,520,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Davita (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.