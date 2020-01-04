Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.11

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.11 and last traded at $43.98, with a volume of 2862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.65.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.41.
In other news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $42,057.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATM. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 2,728.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 283,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 273,470 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cardtronics by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after acquiring an additional 270,881 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cardtronics by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,109,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 233,675 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cardtronics by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 968,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,465,000 after acquiring an additional 203,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,502,000.
About Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM)
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.
