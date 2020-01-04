Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.11

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.11 and last traded at $43.98, with a volume of 2862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.65.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $351.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardtronics PLC will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $42,057.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATM. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 2,728.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 283,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 273,470 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cardtronics by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after acquiring an additional 270,881 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cardtronics by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,109,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 233,675 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cardtronics by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 968,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,465,000 after acquiring an additional 203,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,502,000.

About Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM)

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

