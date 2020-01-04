Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.59

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.59 and last traded at $91.75, with a volume of 283990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 target price on shares of Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Copart by 132.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

