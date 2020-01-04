Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $182.94

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $182.94 and last traded at $180.33, with a volume of 28553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.79.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson raised their price target on Helen of Troy from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $414.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.55 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 782.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

