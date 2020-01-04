Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.83

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.83 and last traded at $60.65, with a volume of 3275357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $260.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,103. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

