Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.03

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 3010958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

AUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,441,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,113,000 after purchasing an additional 827,753 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,017,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,956,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,251,000 after buying an additional 2,659,787 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,720,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after buying an additional 962,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,340,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after buying an additional 493,416 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

