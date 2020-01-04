Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.49

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.49 and last traded at $51.36, with a volume of 1267775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.12.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MS. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pritchard Capital upgraded Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,492,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $4,512,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $13,390,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

