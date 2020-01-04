Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Shares Down 3.9%

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS)’s share price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73, approximately 210,395 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 307,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CS shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $303.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$109.47 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot bought 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$49,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,834,575.40. Also, insider George Leslie Brack bought 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,160,000. Insiders purchased 327,000 shares of company stock worth $197,640 over the last three months.

About Capstone Mining (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

