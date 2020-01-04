Aphria (TSE:APHA) Trading Down 3.5%

Aphria Inc (TSE:APHA) shares were down 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.48 and last traded at C$6.54, approximately 1,719,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,435,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APHA shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Aphria from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Aphria from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Aphria from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Aphria from C$14.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.83. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -75.53.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

