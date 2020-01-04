Atac Resources (CVE:ATC) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Atac Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC) fell 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, 180,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 125,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a market cap of $36.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23.

Atac Resources Company Profile (CVE:ATC)

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla gold project, which consists of 8,739 mineral claims with an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of central Yukon.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Atac Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atac Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.