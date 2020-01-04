GPM Metals (CVE:GPM) Shares Down 23.1%

GPM Metals Inc (CVE:GPM)’s share price traded down 23.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 681,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,091% from the average session volume of 57,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

GPM Metals Company Profile (CVE:GPM)

GPM Metals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. The company explores for lead, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal mineral assets include the Pasco gold property covering an area of 5,500 hectares located in the Cerro de Pasco Mining District, Central Highlands, Peru; and the Rory claim group consisting of 40 staked claims located in the Yukon Territory, Canada.

