Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teijin Limited is involved in the manufacture, processing and sale of chemical products. Advanced Fibers & Composites segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of aramid fiber (such as yarn, cotton, woven or knitted fabric), carbon fiber products and polyester fiber (industrial materials). Electric Materials & Chemical Products segment involves in the manufacture and sale of films, resins and resin products. Healthcare segment involves in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and home medical care equipment, as well as the clinical development of new drugs. Products Converting segment involves in the planning, processing and sale of textile products. Others segment involves in the operation, development and maintenance of information systems, as well as the provision of printing services. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Teijin Adr Rep from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Teijin Adr Rep stock opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. Teijin Adr Rep has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Teijin Adr Rep Company Profile

Teijin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in advanced fibers, plastics and films, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Materials Business Field and Healthcare Business Field. The company offers para-aramid, meta-aramid, polyester, polyethylene naphthalate (PEN), and flame-resistant fibers; artificial leather; carbon fibers and intermediate materials; LIB separators; and carbon fiber reinforced composites.

