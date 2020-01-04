CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CECONOMY AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Get CECONOMY AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MTTRY opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. CECONOMY AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for CECONOMY AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECONOMY AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.