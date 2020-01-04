Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNSDF opened at $47.35 on Thursday. Renault has a 1-year low of $45.30 and a 1-year high of $71.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.16.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.