LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) versus Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Critical Review

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everspin Technologies has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

13.3% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Everspin Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $33.75 million 0.55 -$2.68 million ($0.07) -10.28 Everspin Technologies $49.42 million 1.94 -$17.75 million ($1.08) -5.06

LightPath Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Everspin Technologies. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everspin Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies -10.60% -10.21% -7.49% Everspin Technologies -19.30% -37.34% -19.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LightPath Technologies and Everspin Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Everspin Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $0.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.25%. Everspin Technologies has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.94%. Given Everspin Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than LightPath Technologies.

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats LightPath Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets. It serves customers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.