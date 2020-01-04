Reviewing EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) & Haynes International (OTCMKTS:HAYN)

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) and Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EVRAZ and Haynes International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVRAZ 2 2 0 0 1.50 Haynes International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVRAZ and Haynes International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVRAZ $12.84 billion 0.59 $2.41 billion $1.65 3.18 Haynes International $490.21 million 0.87 $9.74 million $0.78 43.59

EVRAZ has higher revenue and earnings than Haynes International. EVRAZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haynes International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

EVRAZ has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haynes International has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EVRAZ and Haynes International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVRAZ N/A N/A N/A Haynes International 1.99% 3.03% 1.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Haynes International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Haynes International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Haynes International beats EVRAZ on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products. The company is involved in the extraction of vanadium ore; iron ore mining and enrichment; and coal mining and enrichment, as well as energy-generation, shipping, and railway transportation businesses. It has operations in the Commonwealth of Independent States, America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and internationally. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia. EVRAZ plc is a subsidiary of Lanebrook Limited.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P. Haynes in 1912 and is headquartered in Kokomo, IN.

