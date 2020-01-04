Analyzing NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) & Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) and Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Helix Energy Solutions Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 1 6 0 2.86 Helix Energy Solutions Group 0 0 3 1 3.25

NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $8.38, indicating a potential upside of 24.75%. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.76%. Given NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NexTier Oilfield Solutions is more favorable than Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Profitability

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Helix Energy Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexTier Oilfield Solutions -0.96% 2.73% 1.22% Helix Energy Solutions Group 4.88% 2.20% 1.42%

Volatility & Risk

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Helix Energy Solutions Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexTier Oilfield Solutions $2.14 billion 0.66 $59.33 million $0.92 7.30 Helix Energy Solutions Group $739.82 million 1.94 $28.60 million $0.19 50.68

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Helix Energy Solutions Group. NexTier Oilfield Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helix Energy Solutions Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Helix Energy Solutions Group beats NexTier Oilfield Solutions on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company has 29 hydraulic fracturing fleets, 34 wireline trucks, 24 cementing pumps, and other ancillary assets located in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Formation, the Bakken Formation, and other active oil and gas basins. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment operations in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction and well intervention services. It also offers intervention engineering; production enhancement; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support services. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of flowlines, control umbilicals, and manifold assemblies and risers; trenching and burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing facilities and services to oil and gas companies; and fast response system services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, alternative energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

