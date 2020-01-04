Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) & Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Advaxis has a beta of 3.89, meaning that its share price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spero Therapeutics has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

30.6% of Advaxis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Spero Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Advaxis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Spero Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advaxis and Spero Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis $20.88 million 0.92 -$16.56 million ($1.09) -1.03 Spero Therapeutics $3.97 million 46.16 -$41.66 million ($2.60) -3.68

Advaxis has higher revenue and earnings than Spero Therapeutics. Spero Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advaxis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Advaxis and Spero Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis 0 1 0 0 2.00 Spero Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Advaxis presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 257.14%. Spero Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 185.32%. Given Advaxis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advaxis is more favorable than Spero Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Advaxis and Spero Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis -79.31% -40.98% -34.48% Spero Therapeutics -287.11% -43.10% -38.10%

Summary

Advaxis beats Spero Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc., a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ADXS-NEO, an individualized Lm technology antigen delivery product candidate that is designed to create individualized therapies by activating the patient's immune system to respond against multiple mutations or neoantigens. In addition, it is developing ADXS-HOT for generating potent anti-cancer immunity; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm technology antigen delivery product candidate that is designed to target HER2 expressing solid tumors, including human and canine osteosarcoma. The company has collaboration and licensing agreements with OS Therapies LLC; Amgen Inc.; Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; Merck & Co., Inc.; MedImmune/AstraZeneca; Aratana Therapeutics Inc.; and Global BioPharma Inc. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration with Everest Medicines to develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPR206 in Greater China, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries, as well as has option to rights to SPR741 in the territory. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

