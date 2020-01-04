Reviewing RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) & Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get RYB Education alerts:

This table compares RYB Education and Youdao’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RYB Education $156.50 million 1.03 -$1.79 million N/A N/A Youdao $106.57 million 15.05 -$30.43 million N/A N/A

RYB Education has higher revenue and earnings than Youdao.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RYB Education and Youdao, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RYB Education 2 1 0 0 1.33 Youdao 0 0 2 0 3.00

RYB Education presently has a consensus price target of $7.28, indicating a potential upside of 28.85%. Youdao has a consensus price target of $18.80, indicating a potential upside of 31.01%. Given Youdao’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Youdao is more favorable than RYB Education.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of RYB Education shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RYB Education and Youdao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RYB Education -1.19% -1.94% -0.67% Youdao N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Youdao beats RYB Education on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc. provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools. It also develops and sells educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys, at-home educational products, and school uniforms through franchisees and alliance participants, as well as directly to a market of families. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 85 directly operated and 210 franchise kindergartens; and 953 play-and-learn centers. The company was formerly known as Top Margin Limited and changed its name to RYB Education, Inc. in June 2017. RYB Education, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc., an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. Its learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services. The company also provides sales of smart devices and solutions, and technical supporting to the VIE; consulting services; and online learning services, as well as online marketing services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for RYB Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYB Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.