$37.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will report sales of $37.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $38.81 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $38.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $144.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.80 billion to $145.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $143.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.13 billion to $149.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,596. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 301,331,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,082,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,570 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 185,425,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,698,501,000 after purchasing an additional 694,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,569,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,635,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,617,641 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $446,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ford Motor by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,504,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $312,066,000 after buying an additional 5,021,901 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE F opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

