$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to post sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the highest is $1.76 billion. NCR reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $6.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $6.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on NCR in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $274,243.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $87,842.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 11.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 18.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 11,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 31.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,325,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,833,000 after acquiring an additional 318,222 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 141.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68. NCR has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.65.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

