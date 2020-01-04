Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) will announce $84.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.01 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $283.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.98 million to $284.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $322.71 million, with estimates ranging from $317.70 million to $327.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Concrete Pumping.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBCP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concrete Pumping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $5.31 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter worth $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth $118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 877.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 1,195,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth $492,000. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

