$6.56 Million in Sales Expected for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) will post $6.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.75 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $2.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $86.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.72 million to $117.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $54.62 million, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $100.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 72.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 35.1% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VYGR opened at $13.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.