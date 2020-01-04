Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) will report $7.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $27.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $35.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.63 million, with estimates ranging from $3.26 million to $29.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DCPH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $57.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

In other news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $772,446.92. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $166,275.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,565 shares of company stock worth $11,796,640. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

