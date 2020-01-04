Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $432.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report $432.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $452.17 million and the lowest is $402.42 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $484.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Venator Materials’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on Venator Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR opened at $3.63 on Friday. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $388.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 267,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

