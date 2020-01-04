Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $552.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) to announce sales of $552.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $551.00 million to $555.64 million. Match Group posted sales of $457.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 293.15%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.19. Match Group has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $95.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

