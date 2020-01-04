Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Analysts expect Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) to post $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the lowest is $1.72 billion. Michaels Companies posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full-year sales of $5.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Michaels Companies.
Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Michaels Companies stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. Michaels Companies has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,946.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000.
Michaels Companies Company Profile
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.
