Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Analysts expect Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) to post $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the lowest is $1.72 billion. Michaels Companies posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full-year sales of $5.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MIK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stephens lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Michaels Companies stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. Michaels Companies has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,946.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

