ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded ACERINOX SA/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACERINOX SA/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded ACERINOX SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ACERINOX SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACERINOX SA/ADR presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $5.43.

ACERINOX SA/ADR Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

