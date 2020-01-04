Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AFLYY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Air France-KLM from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.83. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

