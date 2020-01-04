Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 24.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRON. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.89.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

CRON stock opened at C$9.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 6.92. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of C$7.97 and a 12 month high of C$32.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations ?MMPR?. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.