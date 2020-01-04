BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) PT Set at €34.00 by Pareto Securities

BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) has been assigned a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective by equities research analysts at Pareto Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

BYW6 opened at €27.75 ($32.27) on Thursday. BayWa AG/AKT o.N. has a 12-month low of €20.60 ($23.95) and a 12-month high of €29.50 ($34.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.04 million and a PE ratio of 19.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.85.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in agricultural resources, such as fertilizers, crop protection, grains, seeds, and feedstuff; collects, stores, and sells harvested produce; and supplies dessert and organic pome fruits.

