OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$8.20 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OGI. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$13.15 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.94.

The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.97. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$4.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.30.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

