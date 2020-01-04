OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$8.20 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OGI. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$13.15 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.94.

The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.97. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$4.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.30.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Analyst Recommendations for OrganiGram (CVE:OGI)

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BayWa AG/AKT o.N. PT Set at €34.00 by Pareto Securities
BayWa AG/AKT o.N. PT Set at €34.00 by Pareto Securities
OrganiGram Price Target Cut to C$5.00
OrganiGram Price Target Cut to C$5.00
Landec’s Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group
Landec’s Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group
AT&T Receives Buy Rating from Tigress Financial
AT&T Receives Buy Rating from Tigress Financial
Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for Tesla
Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for Tesla
Dynavax Technologies’ Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair
Dynavax Technologies’ Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report